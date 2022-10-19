Convicted Delaware auditor gets probation, $10,000 fine; Gov. Carney has signaled he will remove her
A judge on Wednesday put Delaware auditor Kathy McGuiness on probation for misdemeanor official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions related to hiring her daughter.
Though McGuiness lost her Democratic primary in September and the state will have a new auditor in January, Gov. John Carney has signaled he would remove her as required by the Delaware Constitution upon her sentencing.
The state Constitution stipulates that “the governor shall remove from office any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime.” Carney’s office has not yet indicated when that might happen and did not respond to requests for comment as of writing.
Prosecutors had sought a 30-day prison sentence and $30,605 restitution to the state, citing McGuiness’ lack of remorse and other aggravating factors. Instead, Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter sentenced McGuiness to a year of probation, 500 hours of community service, and a $10,000 fine.
In August, Carpenter vacated one of her three Kent County jury convictions — illegally structuring a consulting contract at the auditor’s office for a firm that worked on her 2018 campaign.
When she lost decisively in the Sept. 13 primary to first-time candidate Lydia York, McGuiness told WHYY News she was hoping for a sentence of probation and public service. But in the sentencing memo unsealed Tuesday, her attorney Steve Wood argued that probation wasn’t necessary.
“The imposition of a $1,000 fine on top of the public criticism and political loss that she has already faced — as well as the possibility of removal that she now faces — is punishment enough,” Wood wrote.
The state’s sentencing memo asked for prison time, however, for the first sitting statewide office holder charged with a crime in Delaware.
“Because this case involves the most serious breach of public trust in recent memory; a complete lack of remorse from the defendant; and the defendant continued her criminal conduct — employing and paying her daughter long after the guilty verdict — the state asks for a sentence that will make clear the consequences of her continued, unabashed actions,” the memo by prosecutors Mark Denney and Nicole Mozee said.
For official misconduct, they urged Carpenter to send McGuiness to prison for 30 days, place her under probation for 11 months, and order her to reimburse the state $6,950 for an excess payment above the $45,000 contract to My Campaign Group.
For the conflict of interest, prosecutors sought one year of low-level probation plus restitution to the state of $23,655, which they said was the amount her daughter Saylar McGuiness “earned from her illegitimate employment.”
