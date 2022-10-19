A judge on Wednesday put Delaware auditor Kathy McGuiness on probation for misdemeanor official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions related to hiring her daughter.

Though McGuiness lost her Democratic primary in September and the state will have a new auditor in January, Gov. John Carney has signaled he would remove her as required by the Delaware Constitution upon her sentencing.

The state Constitution stipulates that “the governor shall remove from office any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime.” Carney’s office has not yet indicated when that might happen and did not respond to requests for comment as of writing.

Prosecutors had sought a 30-day prison sentence and $30,605 restitution to the state, citing McGuiness’ lack of remorse and other aggravating factors. Instead, Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter sentenced McGuiness to a year of probation, 500 hours of community service, and a $10,000 fine.

In August, Carpenter vacated one of her three Kent County jury convictions — illegally structuring a consulting contract at the auditor’s office for a firm that worked on her 2018 campaign.

When she lost decisively in the Sept. 13 primary to first-time candidate Lydia York, McGuiness told WHYY News she was hoping for a sentence of probation and public service. But in the sentencing memo unsealed Tuesday, her attorney Steve Wood argued that probation wasn’t necessary.

“The imposition of a $1,000 fine on top of the public criticism and political loss that she has already faced — as well as the possibility of removal that she now faces — is punishment enough,” Wood wrote.