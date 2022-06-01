About-face in Delaware auditor’s trial: Prosecutors seek change of venue to Kent County

Facing the possibility of the corruption trial of Delaware’s auditor blowing up, prosecutors have reversed course and are now seeking to move the case from New Castle County to Kent County.

The state plans to present the allegations against Kathy Mcguiness on Monday to a grand jury in Kent County, where the auditor has her main state office. Should they obtain an indictment, prosecutors also want to select a trial jury Monday and begin the trial the next day.

“The state believes this case can begin as soon as Tuesday [June 8] in Kent County,’’ prosecutor Mark Denney wrote in a letter to Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter.

Carpenter didn’t commit to resuming the case as early as next week. Instead, he issued a statement Wednesday that said “if an indictment is returned” in Kent County, he “will confer with counsel in establishing a new date for trial.”

Defense attorney Steven P. Wood had no comment on the state’s about-face, which came after he challenged the validity of prosecuting McGuiness upstate during a court hearing Tuesday. But Wood also said in court that should the state seek to change the venue, he would attempt to have the revised indictment dismissed because of an “unnecessary delay” in bringing her to trial.

Prosecutors accuse McGuiness of breaking state laws by hiring her daughter and her daughter’s best friend to do-nothing jobs, giving a campaign consultant a no-bid contract, and intimidating employees who complained about her actions.

McGuiness, 55, is charged with theft, official misconduct, witness intimidation, and other offenses. If convicted of the felony and misdemeanor charges, she faces zero to 13 years in prison.

Fellow Democrats and party officials have called on McGuiness to resign, but she has remained in office and is running for re-election to a second four-year term in November. She currently has no primary opponent.