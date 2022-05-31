Start of Delaware auditor’s corruption trial delayed by argument over proper venue

Opening arguments — and perhaps the start of the trial itself — were postponed Monday in the theft and corruption case against Delaware state auditor Kathy McGuiness.

The issue that threw a wrench into the proceeding is whether the case should be tried in New Castle County as opposed to Kent County, where McGuiness has her main office. McGuiness lives in the Sussex County town of Rehoboth Beach. She has an office in Wilmington, and often attends work-related events in Wilmington and other locations in New Castle County.

The state now has until Tuesday morning to decide whether they want to keep the case in New Castle County, which McGuiness opposed, or seek to re-indict her in Kent County. That would result in a delay of at least several weeks for the first trial of a statewide elected official in Delaware history.

Prosecutors accuse McGuiness of breaking state law by hiring her daughter and the girl’s best friend to do-nothing jobs, giving a campaign consultant a no-bid contract, and intimidating employees who complained about her actions.

Jurors, witnesses, and lawyers were at the Wilmington courthouse for the scheduled 9:30 a.m. start Monday. So was McGuiness’s husband Steve, mother Angie, and sister Mary Beth.

But before proceeding, Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter first entertained the question of whether the indictment itself was flawed. Defense attorney Steven P. Wood has long argued that the indictment by Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office never specified that any of the alleged crimes occurred in Delaware’s northernmost county, and thus was invalid.

Lead prosecutor Mark Denney had filed a letter with the judge on Friday, arguing that it was appropriate for the case to be handled in New Castle County.

Denney argued that McGuiness “is a statewide elected official and public servant serving all three counties who has been charged for official misconduct and related charges.”