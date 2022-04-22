When she was indicted, Walker was director of nursing for the State Division of Public Health. She was suspended with pay after the charges were filed, but was reinstated three weeks later and still has the job that pays $102,000 annually.

“Walker always maintained her innocence,’’ her attorney, John Malik, said after she was exonerated. “From the day of her indictment to her ultimate vindication at trial, one year later, she endured the wait to officially challenge and correctly contest the charges.”

Walker did not testify at the trial.

When Walker was indicted in April 2021, Attorney General Kathy Jennings had said her office “cannot and will not tolerate violations of the public trust. Nobody should be beneath justice, and nobody – no matter their title – should be above the law.”

Jennings had no comment, however, after Judge Jones issued his verdict. Instead, spokesman Mat Marshall said the office has “a responsibility to seek accountability and are proud of the team that took this case to trial.”

Malik said the verdict shows that Walker never “made any intentional false entries in the employee alcohol testing records … and had not gained any benefit from the alleged false entries.”