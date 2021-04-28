Two former elected officials indicted in Delaware on corruption charges

Two former elected officials in Delaware — ex-Wilmington Councilman Bill Freeborn and ex-state Rep. Rebecca Walker — face public corruption charges after being indicted Tuesday.

Freeborn was executive director of the public-private Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank for more than a year until leaving the agency in August. He is accused of accepting at least $28,000 in unauthorized cash deposits from potential buyers for properties the Land Bank did not own.

Mat Marshall of the Attorney General’s Office said prosecutors could not be specific about what Freeborn did with the unauthorized money. Marshall said the Land Bank does not accept cash from potential buyers and noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Freeborn faces two felony counts — theft by false promise, and misapplication of property — as well as a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Freeborn is a prominent Republican insider who was on City Council from 1993 to 1996 and later was assistant secretary of state and director of the Delaware Division of Corporations. He once held a fundraiser at his Greenville home for then-president George H.W. Bush.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Freeborn said he could not comment “at this time.”