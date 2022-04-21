Eight years later, another leader at Wilmington prep school charged with dealing in child porn
More than eight years after the headmaster of the prestigious Tower Hill School in Wilmington was charged with dealing in child pornography, the school’s admissions director faces similar charges.
This week’s arrest of William Ushler, 53, on five felony counts of dealing in child porn wasn’t announced by state police or the Attorney General’s Office, which jointly conducted the investigation. State police routinely issue releases in high-profile arrests.
Tower Hill families learned about the “deplorable crimes” Ushler is accused of committing in an email from the school’s current leader Wednesday afternoon. A source shared the email with WHYY News.
Calling the arrest “deeply troubling,’’ Head of School Bessie Spears wrote that Ushler was arrested after authorities “executed a search warrant Tuesday morning on Tower Hill’s premises.”
Spears wrote that Ushler was “immediately barred from campus’’ and fired from the K-12 school where high school tuition is $38,000. Graduates include U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and television medical personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, now a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
“Our fundamental commitment as a school is to ensure that child predatory behavior has no place within our walls,’’ Spears wrote in the email with Dr. Eric T. Johnson, an orthopedic surgeon who chairs Tower Hill’s board.
“We have done everything in our power to make certain that no Tower Hill child was harmed or named as a victim in this matter and this has been confirmed by investigators. We were advised that law enforcement authorities know the source of the images in question, and these images do not depict Tower Hill students or children who were in contact with Mr. Ushler.”
State police have not responded to a request for more information about the investigation and arrest.
State Attorney General Kathy Jennings released a brief statement that said the arrest is a “result of the thorough work” by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“We moved swiftly, especially once it became clear that the target worked around children,” Jennings said. “There is nothing — nothing — more important than protecting our kids.”
Jennings’ spokesperson Mat Marshall said those words “will be the extent of our comment during the pendency of the investigation.”
Spears’ email did not mention former headmaster Christopher D. Wheeler by name but referenced the prior scandal, writing that Ushler’s arrest “may have reverberations and echoes of the school’s previous crisis with the head of school almost a decade ago.”
In November 2013, Wheeler was arrested on 25 counts of dealing with child pornography after a search led by Jennings, who was then a top prosecutor and was elected attorney general in 2018.
Wheeler was later convicted of all counts and sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2015, but the next year the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction and he was released.
At that time, Supreme Court Justice Karen L. Valihura wrote that the warrants used to search Wheeler’s school-owned mansion and office in Wilmington were unconstitutionally broad, even as she wrote that Wheeler is an “unsympathetic figure” and “sexual exploitation of children is a dreadful scourge in our society.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.