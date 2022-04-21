Spears wrote that Ushler was “immediately barred from campus’’ and fired from the K-12 school where high school tuition is $38,000. Graduates include U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and television medical personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, now a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

“Our fundamental commitment as a school is to ensure that child predatory behavior has no place within our walls,’’ Spears wrote in the email with Dr. Eric T. Johnson, an orthopedic surgeon who chairs Tower Hill’s board.

“We have done everything in our power to make certain that no Tower Hill child was harmed or named as a victim in this matter and this has been confirmed by investigators. We were advised that law enforcement authorities know the source of the images in question, and these images do not depict Tower Hill students or children who were in contact with Mr. Ushler.”

State police have not responded to a request for more information about the investigation and arrest.

State Attorney General Kathy Jennings released a brief statement that said the arrest is a “result of the thorough work” by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“We moved swiftly, especially once it became clear that the target worked around children,” Jennings said. “There is nothing — nothing — more important than protecting our kids.”