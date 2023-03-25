A former Wilmington police corporal who shot two suspects over a four-year period escaped a prison sentence Friday for committing a felony — lying to authorities about changing the barrel of his gun to improve its accuracy.

James MacColl left the city police force during the investigation into his 2019 wounding of a fleeing teenage carjacking suspect. That suspect’s charges were later dropped, in part because of the officer’s dishonesty.

Now MacColl will be on low-level probation for three years and must do 150 hours of community service.

A Superior Court jury convicted MacColl on March 3 of a felony charge of providing false information to law enforcement, as well as misdemeanor official misconduct. Jurors acquitted him of another felony — tampering with physical evidence — after the four-day trial.

MacColl, whose police career spanned 15 years, had faced up to three years behind bars but no minimum prison time.

Prosecutor Mark Denney had sought a 30-day prison sentence Friday for MacColl, arguing that his actions tainted him as a potential witness in the carjacking case against Yahim Harrris, the 18-year-old he shot twice in the torso as he fled from the Toyota Camry that was reported carjacked hours earlier.

But Superior Court Judge Charles E. Butler pointed out that other factors also contributed to the collapse of the case against Harris, including the reluctance of the alleged victim to testify. In rejecting Denney’s request, Judge Butler added that while his lies were a “dagger’’ to the trust between police and community, no “innocent suffered” in the sense that someone was convicted by the testimony of a rogue cop.

MacColl had changed out the standard five-twist barrel of his service weapon for an aftermarket six-twist barrel long before shooting Harris as he ran from a car that had been reported as robbed at gunpoint. MacColl initially denied switching barrels but later acknowledged doing so.

“MacColl’s alleged conduct not only misled investigators but derailed and terminated the prosecution of an alleged violent crime,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release after the jury’s verdict.