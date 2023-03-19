Delaware lawmakers are exploring options to help volunteer fire companies in the state get rid of firefighting foam that contain toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

A resolution approved in the state House earlier this month calls for counting the number of canisters stored at fire stations statewide, as the start of a process of replacing the foam.

“It charges the Delaware State Fire School with the inventory of all this product within all stations in the state. Once that inventory is determined, then they will determine how they can dispose of it,” said State Rep. Daniel Short.