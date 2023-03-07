Prosecutors cleared Wilmington police Cpl. James MacColl and other officers for shooting paraplegic Jeremy McDole to death in 2015, but their actions cost the city $1.5 million to settle his family’s lawsuit.

In 2019, MacColl shot another man, wounding Yahim Harris as he ran from a vehicle that had reportedly been carjacked. Again, prosecutors cleared the cop of wrongdoing.

The next year, however, the state dropped all charges against Harris. A prosecutor said MacColl changed the barrel of his gun to make it more accurate, and then lied about his actions — undermining his credibility as a witness. An alleged violent felon went free, and the city paid another $650,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by Harris.

And now MacColl himself is a convicted felon.

In 2021, a grand jury indicted MacColl for two felonies — tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement to law enforcement — and misdemeanor official conduct. Delaware Attorney General Jennings cited his “staggering and disturbing lack of candor.” By then, MacColl’s law enforcement career that began in 2005 had ended.