More avenues to expungement since 2019

Prior to the 2019 change in the statute, expungements were only available to people who were charged but not convicted of a crime, or were convicted of a limited number of misdemeanors.

The bill opened the process up to more people with criminal offenses.

For example, someone is eligible for a mandatory expungement if they were convicted of one or more misdemeanors in the same case, five years have passed, and they have “no prior or subsequent convictions.”

Exceptions to mandatory expungement include domestic violence cases, official misconduct, perjury, and hate crimes.

Many people not eligible for mandatory expungement could apply for a discretionary one that would be ruled on by a Superior Court or Family Court judge, with the Attorney General’s Office permitted to provide input.

Some convictions require a gubernatorial pardon first, but the most serious offenses — manslaughter, murder, first- and second-degree rape, and first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority, or supervision — are not eligible for expungement.

The state also provides a service, known as APEX, that can guide people through both the expungement and pardon process.

‘I can get a second chance and restart my life in society’

Xaviaier Mills was anxious and emotional as she waited for her chance to learn what she needed to do to get a clean slate. Mills has a felony forgery conviction that will require her to get a pardon before expungement, but she was anxious to finally start the process.

“That way I can get a second chance and restart my life in society,’’ said Mills, who explained that she once had a painkiller habit and had forged prescriptions.

“I can have a better future for myself, as well as my two sons,” she said. “And show other people in my position that you can start over regardless of how late it may seem or the obstacles that may be ahead of you. Being that we have such a serious resource, I want to take advantage of it.”

Her ability to work as a home health care aide has been hampered by her past conviction.

“I want to get my record cleaned so that way I can get back into the work that I love and also bear arms,’’ Mills said. “Your record affects you in so many different ways, even when you don’t realize it, I want to eliminate that hurdle.”

Public defender Lisa Minutola was one of a handful of lawyers from the Office of Defense Services meeting with people who wanted their records expunged.

“We are going to talk to them about what is on their record and guide them as to whether or not they can get an expungement or pardon and explain to them what that process is,’’ Minutola said.

She said that even though getting an expungement is easier than it was before 2019, applicants still must hop through a host of hoops.

“Depending on what is on your record, the process can be somewhat difficult,’’ she said.

“For example, if you have multiple convictions or certain types of convictions, you have to go through a pardon before you could even apply for an expungement. If you have a more minor record or if things on your record were terminated in your favor, like you were acquitted or the charges were dismissed, it’s much easier. Those will be a mandatory expungement.”

The bottom line, Minutola said, is that people need to know if there’s a road map to a clean record and how to get on that path.

“Some people don’t even understand what is on their record,’’ she said. “They don’t understand how they can potentially remove that from the record. And so we’re going to guide them today on how to do that.”