Delaware state senator reinstated to legislative committees months after acquittal

Delaware state Sen. Darius Brown has been reinstated into two legislative committees more than three months after he was acquitted of assault charges.

Last May, a woman accused Brown of punching her in the face, and throwing and breaking a glass of water after an argument at a restaurant in Wilmington.

Brown was charged with offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

He was acquitted by a jury in January following a brief trial.

When the charges first came to light, Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola removed Brown from the legislative judicial committee.

Then in November, Brown’s colleague, state Rep. Melissa Minor Brown, accused Senator Brown of yelling profanities at her during the legislative session. Following that incident, Sokola kicked Sen. Brown out of the capital improvement committee.