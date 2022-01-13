NAACP, pastors want end of punishment for Delaware senator acquitted of assault

Despite being acquitted of assault charges last week, state Sen. Darius Brown still faces an ethics inquiry in the state senate. He also remains out of his former position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The senate investigation and lack of restoration to committee leadership has drawn anger from a group of Wilmington pastors and the state NAACP.

“I thought, in our system, that an individual was presumed innocent before adjudicated,” said Rev. Provey Powell, who pastors Mt. Joy United Methodist Church in Wilmington’s Southbridge section.

Rev. Dr. Cristopher T. Curry of Ezion Fair Baptist Church in Wilmington agreed. “Enough is enough. We have to really look at the fact that he was tried in the court by his peers, not the politicians. That’s it. That’s it. And he was found not guilty.”