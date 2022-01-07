Delaware state senator acquitted of assault charges, still faces ethics inquiry

A Wilmington jury found Delaware State Sen. Darius Brown not guilty of assaulting a woman last year, but despite the court’s decision, Brown still faces a Senate ethics inquiry in Dover.

The case stems from an incident at Taverna Rustic Italian Restaurant on Silverside Road near Wilmington last May. A woman accused Brown of punching her in the face, and throwing and breaking a glass of water after an argument.

The brief trial started Wednesday, and jurors delivered their not guilty verdict early Thursday afternoon.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said cases like this are difficult to prosecute, and difficult for victims to endure.

“The sad reality is that our society’s grip on the gravity of these crimes is still maturing,” she said. “Each year there are thousands of similar cases here and across this country that never attain this case’s profile, whose victims’ suffering happens in the shadows, and who have to hear the same verdicts rendered.”

Even though he’s avoided conviction, Brown will still face an ethics inquiry in the state Senate.