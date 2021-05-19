Delaware State Senator accused of punching woman, police say
State Sen. Darius Brown, a Democrat who represents Wilmington’s East Side, is accused of punching a woman in the face, and throwing and breaking a glass of water after an argument.
Delaware State Police say the incident happened Saturday night at Taverna Rustic Italian Restaurant on Silverside Road near Wilmington.
The pair were seated together when they apparently began arguing over a social media post.
Brown, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, left the restaurant before state troopers arrived. He turned himself in to state police on Tuesday. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
He’s charged with offensive touching and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola issued a statement about the charges Wednesday afternoon.
“Accusations of domestic violence are serious and in direct conflict with the values of the Delaware Senate Democratic Caucus. However, a presumption of innocence is one of the most sacred principles in the American criminal justice system,” Sokola said. “I will carefully consider whether any formal actions are warranted in the coming days as we learn more about this incident.”
Police say the woman suffered some redness on the side of her face but did not require medical attention.
Brown previously served as a member of Wilmington City Council. He was elected to the Senate in 2018.
