The theft and corruption trial for Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness could end up being delayed past its scheduled May 16 opening.

That’s what a Superior Court judge declared Thursday after hearing arguments from attorneys about McGuiness’s attempt to kill a charge of witness intimidation and to have prosecutors produce information about nepotism and contracts for campaign workers in state government.

“I’m not sure how realistic this is,’’ Judge William C. Carpenter said about meeting the scheduled time in remarks to Steve Wood, attorney for McGuiness, and prosecutor Mark Denney.

Should he have to postpone the mid-May start date — just five weeks away — Carpenter said he has some time on his calendar in “late summer or early fall” to preside over the trial.

Wood responded that he “seriously objected” to having the trial after “the end of June.”

Left unsaid but understood by Carpenter, the lawyers, and others in the courtroom is the fact that McGuiness, a Democrat from Rehoboth Beach, is up for re-election in the fall. Should she have a primary opponent, that election would be held in September. The general election is in November.

Carpenter told Wood he understood the significance of the trial of the first statewide elected official to be charged with crimes in office. But the judge stressed that he — not defendants or lawyers — has the discretion to schedule when a trial will be held.

He also pointed out many trials have been postponed by the pandemic and that he alone has three murder trials on his calendar in the coming months.