Judge rules against Delaware port operator in tariff dispute

A dispute arose, however, when GT claimed that Buckeye owed it more than $1 million in terminal usage fees under tariffs it had issued in 2018, and again in 2020, on stevedores or parties engaged in stevedoring, which is the physical handling of containers and cargo from vessels.

In April 2020, the dispute escalated to the point that GT USA Wilmington blocked Wawa fuel trucks from accessing the storage terminal.

GT USA Wilmington is a subsidiary of port management company Gulftainer, which is based in the United Arab Emirates. In 2018, state officials inked a deal under which Gulftainer obtained the rights to operate the port for 50 years in exchange for agreeing to make significant upgrades and to pay the state about $10 million annually in concession fees based on the volume of various types of cargo traveling through the port.

After taking over the port, GT imposed a new tariff structure, which included a new volume-based “terminal usage fee” on stevedoring. GT admitted that it imposed the terminal usage fee to cover the cost of the concession fee that it had to pay to the state.

Magellan, however, refused to pay the terminal usage fee, arguing it was neither a stevedore nor engaged in stevedoring. Buckeye maintained that position after acquiring Magellan, arguing that it did not owe the fees and that, even if it did, GT had no right to block access to Buckeye’s storage tanks, which are accessible only by private roads running through the port property.

Buckeye argued, as did Magellan, that it does not use third-party stevedores, and that hooking up hoses to send petroleum products from tanker ships through a pipeline to its storage terminals is not subject to the terminal usage fee.