Townsend, who joined leaders of both the Senate and House this week in again urging McGuiness to resign, lamented the fact that the auditor has “continued to campaign for weeks and months now as if nothing is wrong, nothing to see here,’’ Townsend said. “I think we’re in a different world now where the public seems to accept that more, as President Trump showed.”

Trump, who was impeached twice during his term as president, is still considered the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 nomination should he decide to run, even while under criminal investigation in a number of jurisdictions.

Judge upholds two McGuiness convictions for abuse of office

The chances that McGuiness could be removed and then retake office crystallized this week after Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter, Jr. upheld two guilty verdicts related to hiring her college-age daughter to a job in her office during the pandemic.

Carpenter overruled another jury guilty verdict, however, and acquitted her of structuring a contract with her office for a campaign consultant in violation of state procurement policies. Carpenter also denied her bid for a new trial.

McGuiness’s attorney, Steven P. Wood, issued a statement this week that made clear the auditor was determined to keep fighting to clear her name and battle for her political future.

“Once sentenced, Ms. McGuiness intends to appeal her conviction to the Delaware Supreme Court, where we will point out the legal and factual errors that led to her being wrongly convicted for a crime that she did not commit,’’ Wood said.

Carpenter’s ruling paved the way for sentencing, which as of Thursday he had not scheduled. Her two misdemeanors have a maximum sentence of one year in prison but no time behind bars is required. With no criminal history, she’s expected to get probation and a fine.

But Carney has said publicly that the auditor’s sentencing and formal pronouncement of her conviction would be his trigger to exercise his constitutional duty to oust McGuiness. The Delaware Constitution stipulates that “the governor shall remove from office any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office.”

Carney would not comment but spokeswoman Emily David issued this statement:

“Legally, that will occur when the auditor is sentenced. That said, the governor’s previously stated concerns remain — that it is difficult to understand how the auditor can continue to do her job effectively under these circumstances.”

So, unless Carpenter decides to sentence McGuiness before the primary, Democratic voters would first get their chance to render their own decision on whether she remains in office.

York is a relatively unknown candidate who practices law in the low-key world of wills, estates, and trusts. Even if she had political experience or had held a local office, her bid would normally be an uphill battle in Delaware, where the power of incumbency is formidable, especially against untested candidates.

Delaware has about 363,000 registered Democrats, and about 120,000 voted in the 2020 primary.