Drama and discord surrounded the Delaware Senate’s historic first step Monday to remove state auditor Kathy McGuiness from office in the wake of a jury finding her guilty of three misdemeanors earlier this month.

First, the Senate voted 13-7 to hold a removal hearing in which McGuiness would be permitted to attend with legal counsel and even call witnesses.

But minutes afterward, House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said his chamber — whose approval is also needed to have such a hearing — issued a statement saying the House would not join what he called “political theater.”

Schwartzkopf pointed out that even if a hearing was held and both chambers voted by a two-thirds majority to remove her, that wouldn’t be the final step.

It would only be a vote “to ultimately ask the governor to remove the state auditor from office – a request he’s not required to fulfill, and a request he’s indicated that he wouldn’t carry out at this time anyway,” Schwarzkopf said.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Sokola, who called and led the chamber’s special session Monday, did not respond to a request for comment on Schwartzkopf killing the effort.

Gov. John Carney has said he would wait for Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. to decide whether he will officially convict her before taking action. The Delaware Constitution says the governor “shall” remove “any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime.”

Carpenter is currently mulling two defense motions — one seeking an acquittal, the other a new trial — that McGuiness filed last week. If the judge denies them, the next step would be to set a sentencing date where he enters a judgment of conviction.

That could be several weeks away. Prosecutors responded to the motions Monday but there is no deadline for the judge to rule and if he dismisses the motions, to set a sentencing date.

McGuiness is the first elected statewide Delaware official to be found guilty of crimes in office, and no statewide elected official has ever been removed from office.

McGuiness, who is seeking re-election to a second four-year term, was indicted in October, with prosecutors alleging she broke several state laws in hiring her college-age daughter for a part-time job, and awarding a contract to a consultant who worked on her campaign.

After a two-week trial in June, a Kent County jury found McGuiness guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement policy. McGuiness was acquitted of two felonies: theft and intimidating potential witnesses.

McGuiness is a Democrat in a state where her party controls both legislative chambers and all six statewide elected offices. The pharmacist was a Rehoboth Beach town commissioner before being elected as auditor in 2018.