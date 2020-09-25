Marie Pinkney said she was disappointed last year when her state Senator, President Pro-Tempore David McBride, kept a package of gun safety bills from getting a floor vote.

After the Senate Executive Committee heard testimony on the bills, McBride, a Democrat, said the proposals needed to be reworked because they didn’t have enough support.

Pinkney, 30, a social worker and LGBTQ+ advocate, said the decision was personal to her, because she often works with victims of gun violence and their families. Instead of voicing her concerns to legislators, she decided to take on the issue herself by running against McBride.

The 78-year-old has held his senate seat since 1980, had been a member of the Delaware General Assembly since 1978, and had not had a primary challenger since 1986.

Pinkney received more than 52% of the vote in the state’s primary election last Tuesday, which saw record-setting turnout among Democrats.

“I know that to some people it sounds crazy to run against the most senior state legislator that we have, but in my opinion, I think that primaries are useful,” Pinkney said. “It holds people accountable, and it makes you recognize that your district is expecting something from you.”

And she wasn’t the only Delaware resident who wanted to shake things up at Legislative Hall.

Eric Morrison was always active in his community, but didn’t consider getting into politics until 2016, when he joined the steering committee for Delaware United, an organization that advocates for progressive candidates. But it was the 45-year-old’s disappointment in state Rep. Earl Jaques that tipped him over the edge. Morrison, a human resources project manager, ran against the 72-year-old who had served in the state house since 2009.

“I had contacted Rep. Jaques a number of times about different things, and he only got back to me once, and it was a very brief email that said, ‘Thanks for sharing your opinion on this,’ and I thought, ‘That bothers me,’” Morrison said.

“Then I started doing more digging on his record, and to find out how out-of-touch he was with the Democratic Party itself and its basic values, not to mention progressive values, that sealed the deal for me.”

Morrison, who criticized Jaques for not voting in favor of legislation around abortion rights and gay rights (he voted against same-sex marriage and didn’t cast a vote for a bill banning gay conversion therapy), defeated his opponent with more than 61% of the vote.

Larry D. Lambert Jr. said community members urged him to run against state Rep. Ray Seigfried, who had held his seat since 2018. Lambert, 40, lost against Seigfried two years ago, but decided to put his hat in the ring once more. The longtime community advocate who works in corporate banking won with more than 58% of the vote.

And 27-year-old Madinah Wilson-Anton said she wanted to challenge the “status quo” when she decided to run against state Rep. John Viola, 70, who had served as a legislator since 1998. The University of Delaware graduate student who works as a policy analyst for the Biden Institute won with more than 42% of the vote in a three-way race.

The results shocked even the candidates themselves.

“I was shocked all of us got through …,” Wilson-Anton said. “It has really given me a lot of hope for change.”

It is rare for four candidates to beat incumbents in their own political party in the same primary election — and running against incumbents is often discouraged.

“There is a lot of pressure on folks, and it’s in both major parties, not to primary a sitting incumbent, and that’s why you don’t see it a lot,” Morrison said. “And a lot of times, to be frank, if you don’t win especially, you become persona non grata within the party.”