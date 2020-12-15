Delaware electors beam with pride as they cast votes for Joe Biden

Delaware’s three meager Electoral College votes have rarely registered in importance on the national scale.

And even though the ballots signed Monday in Dover don’t play a deciding role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, they are a point of pride for the three electors and voters in the state, who have a front-row seat to see one of their own headed to the White House.

“As Delawareans, we could not be more proud to send one of our own to lead this nation,” said Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock, who oversees the Electoral College process in the state. “We wish the new administration the courage and judgment to lead us through this long, dark winter and, as Lincoln said in his second inaugural, ‘bind up the nation’s wounds as we move toward renewed prosperity.’’’

The electors usually gather inside Legislative Hall chambers that are crowded with school kids. The voting process — which is typically an uneventful ceremony with brief speeches after documents are signed — is used as a civics lesson for students.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no students in attendance this year, and the event was moved to the gymnasium at nearby Delaware State University. The three electors, including Martha Blunt Carter, John Daniello and Marie Mayor, sat at individual tables that were spaced far apart on the school’s basketball court and appeared to be divided by plexiglass.

They cast their votes for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by signing documents on a separate table that was also placed apart from their individual seats.

“This is an amazing day and just such a historic moment,” said elector Marla Blunt-Carter, sister of Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.