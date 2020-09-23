Witzke, Coons tussle over Ginsburg, BLM in Delaware Senate debate

The fight over replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hot topic Tuesday evening for U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and his Republican challenger Lauren Witzke.

Witzke came into the debate hosted by the Jewish Federation of Delaware facing criticism for her comments on social media following Ginsburg’s death. One post on her campaign’s Twitter account showed young Black children celebrating with a reference to the death of Ginsburg.

Witzke said her campaign only took down the image after she says she received death threats. “My campaign posted a meme and I stand by it,” she said. Witzke expounded her thoughts on Gingsburg’s death in a separate post: “I will not praise the woman who spearheaded the total destruction of Western Civilization.”

She disagreed with Coons’ call to follow Ginsburg’s dying wish that she not be replaced until a new president is elected.

“It just goes to show that Ruth Bader Ginsburg completely misinterpreted the constitution, declaring that she wants to wait for Joe Biden to be in office,” she said. “That is not what was in the Constitution, that was her only job to interpret and protect the Constitution and they are absolutely neglecting it.”

Coons responded, saying the very reason Ginsburg should be honored is that she understood the constitution deeply.

“She recognizes the fragility of the Supreme Court and its legitimacy,” Coons said. “She knew that a partisan political exercise jamming through this nominee just days before the election would risk further dividing the Senate and our nation.”

Witzke said regardless of anybody’s feelings, it’s the Senate’s duty to confirm a nominee. “It is their Constitutional duty to nominate and confirm a Supreme Court justice,” she said. “We must fill that seat immediately.”

Coons applauded two Republican senators who have said they will wait to confirm a nominee until after the election to uphold the precedent that was set four years ago when the GOP did not vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee. He said he had dinner Monday night with another colleague in an effort to convince them to join that effort.

“I think through persuasion there may yet be a path to avoid what will otherwise be a very divisive confirmation fight just a few days before the election,” Coons said.