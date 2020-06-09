How Black Lives Matter compares to past social movements

Guests: Kendra Brooks, Omar Wasow, Sarah Jaffe

Is the current wave of protests something new and different compared to past movements, a continuation of them, or just a part of a reoccurring cycle? What distinguishes this moment from the Civil Rights protests, anti-war protests, or the uprisings in Ferguson and Baltimore in 2015? There are lessons to be learned about the causes and effectiveness of past waves of activism and unrest in our country, and how they can move the conversation forward and bring about change. Today on the show, we’re going to discuss how the nationwide response to the murder of George Floyd compares to the history of protest movements in America. Our guests are OMAR WASOW, assistant professor of politics at Princeton University, and SARAH JAFFE, author of “Necessary Trouble.” But first, we’re going to speak with Philadelphia City Councilmember KENDRA BROOKS about her calls for policing reform and why she supports the disbanding of the Minneapolis Police Department.