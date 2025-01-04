From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Condolences are pouring in for a legendary Delaware civil rights leader.

Richard Smith — known as “Mouse” or “Mousey” to his friends — died at his home at age 75 after suffering from chronic illnesses. He was president of the Delaware NAACP State Conference.

Smith worked as a civil rights leader throughout Delaware for several decades, starting in the 1960s. Linwood Jackson, with the Wilmington NAACP, said “Mousey” will be remembered for pushing for criminal justice reforms.

“He was pretty much concerned with police brutality and trying to reform the police in the state of Delaware,” Jackson said. “He was involved heavily in that.”

Elected officials and community members issued statements hailing Smith as “an arbiter of justice.” Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman issued a joint statement highlighting his passion for equity for all Delawareans.

“Mouse set the standard for fighting for what is right with tenacity and an unwavering commitment to help others, even in his final days as he continued to meet with lawmakers to champion reforms to our justice system,” their statement said.