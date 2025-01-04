Richard ‘Mouse’ Smith remembered as ‘arbiter of justice’ after sudden death
The civil rights leader was also a close, lifelong friend of President Joe Biden, dating back to the 1960s.
Condolences are pouring in for a legendary Delaware civil rights leader.
Richard Smith — known as “Mouse” or “Mousey” to his friends — died at his home at age 75 after suffering from chronic illnesses. He was president of the Delaware NAACP State Conference.
Smith worked as a civil rights leader throughout Delaware for several decades, starting in the 1960s. Linwood Jackson, with the Wilmington NAACP, said “Mousey” will be remembered for pushing for criminal justice reforms.
“He was pretty much concerned with police brutality and trying to reform the police in the state of Delaware,” Jackson said. “He was involved heavily in that.”
Elected officials and community members issued statements hailing Smith as “an arbiter of justice.” Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman issued a joint statement highlighting his passion for equity for all Delawareans.
“Mouse set the standard for fighting for what is right with tenacity and an unwavering commitment to help others, even in his final days as he continued to meet with lawmakers to champion reforms to our justice system,” their statement said.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons said in a statement that Smith leaves a legacy of inspiring future generations.
“Richard’s passing leaves a profound void not just on the political and activist landscape of the First State and the nation—but in the hearts of all who knew him and came to fight for advancement and equality alongside him,” Coons said.
Gov. John Carney also issued a statement on Smith’s passing, saying he will miss the advice and support Smith gave him over the years.
“I will miss him personally as a friend, but his passing is a loss for the state of Delaware,” Carney said. “May his legacy be a reminder that the work towards equal opportunity is never done.”
Smith was also a longtime friend of President Biden. Their relationship dates back to the early 1960’s. In a 2021 Time Magazine article, Smith discussed when he first met Biden and their long friendship.
