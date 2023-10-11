Why No One Answers The Phone Anymore, Sen. Coons on the Israel-Hamas War

The scale of the atrocities in Israel committed by Hamas fighters continues to grow, with President Biden today condemning the attacks as ‘pure evil’. U.S. Senator from Delaware Chris Coons, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, responds to what’s happening.

Why have so many of us stopped answering the phone? Some ignore calls, text back instead or develop actual anxiety when it rings. What used to be a convenient way to catchup with friends and loved ones can now feel like a buzzing nuisance. We’ll talk about how our relationship with the telephone has changed since its invention — and new attitudes toward calls, voicemails, texts and more. Our guests are Josh Lauer, associate professor of media studies at the University of New Hampshire, and Heather Kelly, technology reporter for The Washington Post.