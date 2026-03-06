Hello? From Bell’s First Call to Gen Z’s Telephobia: 150 Years of the Telephone
When Alexander Graham Bell made the first-ever phone call on March 10, 1876, he never could have dreamed how the telephone would evolve — not to mention the many ways it would end up changing the way we live, work, and communicate.
This week, on the 150th anniversary of that first call, we take a look back at the history of the phone, and how it transformed America. We hear about the dramatic race to invent the telephone — and why some people questions whether Alexander Graham Bell deserves all of the credit learn about early cultural debates over everything from how phones should be used, to the etiquette of picking up calls; and explore recent trends in usage, from a growing movement to buy kids landlines, to telephobia — a fear of making calls.
SHOW NOTES:
- It’s a well-known story, one often lifted up as a shining example of American ingenuity — the invention of the telephone by the appropriately named Alexander Graham Bell. But there’s a more dramatic version of the phone’s origin story — one involving a fierce dispute over who really deserves credit for its invention. Pulse reporter Liz Tung digs into the 150-year-old controversy, filled with accusations of fraud, government corruption, and a fierce legal showdown that ended at the Supreme Court.
- Phones have changed a lot over the past few decades — and so have the etiquette and culture surrounding how we use them. We survey friends and coworkers about their memories of what it was like when the landline was king, and talk with sociologist Claude Fischer about changing beliefs and cultural norms surrounding the phone, from its changing purpose, to debate over how to answer calls. Fischer is the author of “America Calling: A Social History of the Telephone to 1940.”
- These days, landlines are largely a thing of the past. But recently, they’ve started making a comeback — specifically among kids. Pulse reporter Alan Yu finds out why some parents are embracing this older technology, and some of the unexpected ways their children are deploying it.
- Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, spending hours on the phone was considered an essential part of being a teenager — but today, for a lot of Gen Z, making and taking calls has become a terrifying prospect. Reporter Grant Hill looks into what’s behind the rise of “telephobia.”
