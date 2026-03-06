Hello? From Bell’s First Call to Gen Z’s Telephobia: 150 Years of the Telephone

When Alexander Graham Bell made the first-ever phone call on March 10, 1876, he never could have dreamed how the telephone would evolve — not to mention the many ways it would end up changing the way we live, work, and communicate.

This week, on the 150th anniversary of that first call, we take a look back at the history of the phone, and how it transformed America. We hear about the dramatic race to invent the telephone — and why some people questions whether Alexander Graham Bell deserves all of the credit learn about early cultural debates over everything from how phones should be used, to the etiquette of picking up calls; and explore recent trends in usage, from a growing movement to buy kids landlines, to telephobia — a fear of making calls.