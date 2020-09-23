Media Matters is a nonprofit group whose website says it is dedicated to “comprehensively monitoring, analyzing and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media.”

Reached by phone Tuesday by WHYY News, Witzke would not discuss the tweets and told a reporter, “You can send me an email and I will answer.”

WHYY News asked her by email if she regretted her retweets.

Our email pointed out that the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified VDARE as a hate website that “regularly publishes articles by prominent white nationalists, race scientists and anti-Semites” and that the Anti-Defamation League has written that “VDARE posts, promotes and archives the work of racists, anti-immigrant figures and anti-Semites.”

Witzke’s written response did not discuss the tweets and retweets. Instead she wrote that she “did not accept” the Southern Poverty Law Center or the Anti-Defamation League as “legitimate arbiters of racism in America, but rather far-left groups that exist merely to defame many ordinary conservatives like me as extremists.”

Coons’ campaign did not immediately respond to a question about the VDARE tweets and Witzke’s retweets.

VDARE is named after Virginia Dare, who in 1587 was the first English child born in what became the United States. Its founder, Peter Brimelow, has written on the VDARE website that “we are certainly politically incorrect — but the merest glance would show that we are not ‘white nationalist.’’

Brimelow wrote that the website does publish “a few writers … whom I would regard as ‘white nationalist’ in the sense that they aim to defend the interests of American whites. They are not white supremacists. They do not advocate violence.”

One “core principle” of VDARE is that “the racial and cultural identity of America is legitimate and defensible,” its website says.

“Diversity per se is not strength, but a vulnerability. It is a luxury that we can only afford as long as we preserve our breadwinner, the American people,’’ the website says.

“VDARE.com recognizes that mass immigration both legal and illegal has driven America to the verge of bankruptcy’’ in areas such as employment, national security, crime, education and race relations.”

It is not the first time Witzke’s social media posts have come under scrutiny in recent days.

Hours after Ginsburg’s death, Witzke posted a meme to her campaign’s Facebook page depicting three Black babies dancing and referring to the justice as “Ruth Vader Ginsburg,” WDEL reported. Witzke removed the meme from the post, which state GOP leaders condemned the post as “offensive” and “tasteless,” after she told WDEL she received death threats from “a barrage of violent leftists.”