When Delaware lawmakers finally bucked the gun lobby nearly a year ago by banning the sale and possession of AR-15 rifles and other assault-style weapons, they allowed firearms owners to keep any weapons they already had.

But there’s a caveat — and it involves showing up at a state police facility with the weapons, and providing a thumbprint to the cops.

That’s because anyone who has an assault weapon must be able to prove they obtained it legitimately before June 30, 2022. Violations of the ban are a felony.

For owners to be able to present what the law calls ”conclusive evidence’’ the assault-style weapon was obtained prior to the ban, they can apply for a “voluntary certificate of possession” from the state for each firearm.

The certificate isn’t mandatory but allows an owner to avoid prosecution or, if they are charged criminally with having one or more of the now-banned firearms, have a ready-made “affirmative defense” that would exonerate them, according to the law.

People must apply for the certificates by June 30. So with the deadline approaching, the state is offering owners three chances to get one in the coming weeks.

The certificates will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates at these locations:

May 27 at Troop 2, 100 Lagrange Avenue, Newark.

June 3 at Troop 7, 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road, Lewes.

June 10 at the State Bureau of Identification, 600 Bay Road, Suite 1B, Dover.

But it won’t be as simple as sending in your receipt to authorities.

Instead, owners have to take the following steps:

Bring the weapon or weapons, which must be unloaded and secured in their vehicle.

Present a valid Delaware driver’s license or identification card, or a U.S. passport.

Bring a dated bill of sale, purchase receipt, or record of transfer from a licensed firearms dealer that shows the deal was completed by June 30, 2022. If a weapon was inherited, they must bring a will or other documentation substantiating that claim.

Be unarmed when they go into the police facility.

Even though the law doesn’t allow the state to “retain copies of the certificate or other identifying information” about people who apply for one, to get a certificate applicants must affix their thumbprint to the documents.

Arshon Howard of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security said state troopers will be prepared for a large number of applicants, but stressed that strict rules must be followed.

“I have confidence that the Delaware State Police will handle everything,’’ Howard said. “But I just want to reiterate for residents to leave all your weapons in your vehicle. They must be unloaded and once you do enter the building, you must be unarmed as well.”

Traci Murphy of the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence said legislators deserve credit for creating a law that “really advocated for people keeping the weapons they already own.’’

Murphy said research has shown that the vast majority of mass casualty events with assault-style rifles are carried out by people who recently bought their weapons. She cited, for example, the May 2022 massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas — the event that prompted Delaware to pass a ban after years of failed attempts.

“These are often short-time decisions,’’ she said. “People buy weapons and use them in a very short manner of time.”

Murphy said the compromise by lawmakers gives owners a relatively easy way to take their guns to shooting ranges or competitions and be able to prove it’s legally owned.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask for people to have to have a proof of sale,’’ she said, “to prove that they bought these weapons when it was legal to do so in Delaware.”

‘It’s up to individuals as to whether or not they comply’

The new law was hotly contested by Second Amendment advocates, who have claimed in a lawsuit that it’s an infringement on the constitutional “right to keep and bear arms.”

But a recent ruling by a U.S. District Court judge in Wilmington rejected the bid by the gun owners for a temporary injunction to put the new law on hold until the case is resolved.

A trial originally scheduled for this fall has been postponed while the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals weighs an appeal filed by the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association and other plaintiffs in the case.