‘As much death imaginable in as little time as possible’

Much of the lengthy Senate debate on Thursday focused on details of the weapons being banned and how the current owner of one would be able to prove they obtained it legally to escape felony prosecution.

Sen. Nichole Poore, a Bear Democrat and sponsor of the assault-style weapons ban, said she agreed with opponents that the bill is reactionary because she and other supporters are disgusted by massacres that keep occurring elsewhere with assault-style weapons and want to prevent one from happening in Delaware.

She also pointed out that residents who already own an assault-style won’t have to surrender them, and that she supports the Second Amendment.

“But I also believe our families have a right to attend elementary school, to go to college, to attend church, to shop at the grocery store, and to visit a movie theater without the threat of a gunman committing mass murder in a matter of minutes,’’ Poore said.

“These beliefs are not incompatible. Time and time again, our courts have ruled that our Second Amendment rights are not absolute, and we can take steps to protect our families by limiting access to the most destructive and deadly weapons on the market.

“What is not compatible to me is sitting on our hands and doing nothing while children across our country are being torn apart by the kind of high powered weapons that exist to serve only one single purpose. AK-47s are not made for hunting. AR-15s are not made for target shooting and Uzis are not made for self-defense. These are weapons of war, specifically designed to sow as much death imaginable in as little time as possible. And right now, they are so easy to buy, so readily available, that children are picking them up at their local sporting goods store on their way to murder other children.’’

Republican Sen. Gerald Hocker, who represents southeastern beach towns of Bethany, Fenwick, and nearby areas, said the legislation would make criminals out of solid citizens.

He said the weapons on the banned list have not been used in shootings in Delaware, and that more focus on school safety would prohibit the kind of carnage seen in Uvalde.

“The mass shootings were really done by violent criminals,’’ he said of mass killings in recent years. “There’s not one of them that didn’t break the law. What makes you think they’re not going to break this law if it’s passed here today?”

Instead, he said Poore and other supporters of the ban will only end up punishing “good, law abiding citizens … I don’t think you really think that this is going to keep guns from the hands of criminals.”