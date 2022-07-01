The legislation signed by Carney aims to keep similar incidents from happening in the First State. The bills include:

A ban on the sale of assault-style weapons;

An increase in the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21;

Strengthened background checks through reinstituting the Fire Arm Transaction Approval Program;

New limits on high-capacity magazines

Holding gun manufacturers and dealers liable for reckless or negligent actions that lead to gun violence;

A ban on the use of devices that convert handguns into fully automatic weapons.

“We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen around the country from happening here in Delaware,” Carney said.

Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence executive director Traci Murphy said she’s pleased to see the bills signed, but added that the work does not stop with legislative advocacy. “We also do electoral work, and we make sure that the people we are electing are committed to enacting tough policies,” she said.

She said the coalition is not anti-gun. “We are anti-gun violence. We have gun owners on our board … We recognize that safe and responsible gun owners are often the bedrock of communities,” Murphy said. “But what we also recognize is that rights come with responsibilities. And we feel like Delaware is becoming a leader in responsible gun ownership and a real leader in the work to end gun violence.”

Opponents think otherwise.

Parents like Caroll Hall and Tom Hall say that the right to bear arms has been taken away from them and their children.

Hall said her daughter has been working as a senior shooting instructor at Camp Rodney ever since she graduated from high school. She said under the new law increasing the minimum age to buy a gun, she would not have been able to do that. She claimed the issue with school shootings starts at home.

“We need to get off of our phones. We need to teach them about gun safety … Get to know them, see them. So many kids are not being seen in schools. They’re being bullied,” Hall said. “They’re going to their administrators. Their administrators don’t know how to handle it. Trust me, I know that firsthand. Being a PTA member. I saw it time and time again. Connect with your children.”