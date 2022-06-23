When legislative leaders and Delaware Gov. John Carney joined forces in May following the deadly Uvalde mass shooting, they decided to enact a package of six gun control measures. But they left one significant bill behind.

That’s the legislation that would require handgun buyers to first obtain a permit and pass a firearms training and safety course.

The bill’s omission was a curious one given it sailed through the state Senate 14 months earlier and cleared the House Judiciary Committee a few weeks later. Since then, the bill has been buried in the House Appropriations Committee. That’s where it will remain until the legislative session ends on June 30. Then the measure will expire.

The fact that the bill will die in about a week frustrates Senate sponsor Tizzy Lockman and angers state Rep. John Kowalko, who touched on the bill’s abandonment on the House floor.

Kowalko spoke out moments after the House passed a bill that bans the sale of assault-style weapons.

“Let’s pause for a moment,” Kowalko urged fellow Democrats, interrupting their self-congratulatory mood. “Let’s reflect on the reality that gun violence and mayhem is not exclusive to these all-too-common incidents of mass shootings,” Kowalko said, citing the attack in Ulvade, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“In my 35 years in Philadelphia and my 40 years here in Delaware, I’ve been allowed a clear view of mass murders that occur every day in our communities and cities. A clear view of young men and innocent bystanders who are mercilessly gunned down by other young people, because access to guns has become as easy as access to a can of beans on the shelf of the Acme,” Kowalko said.

“So why, I ask you why, why are we not moving forward with a vote on a bill that would simply require a permit to purchase and a permit to order?”

No one answered.

‘The bill would save the lives of Delawareans’

Gov. Carney’s office did not respond to requests for an explanation about why the gun permit bill was left out of the package.

But fellow Democrat and House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf has since told WHYY News that it’s because the House simply “doesn’t have the votes at this time.”

Schwarzkopf said various issues he declined to identify have sidelined the bill, but that House members would “work on it to get a better version for January,” when the General Assembly reconvenes. “I think they can put it together so it will pass.”

Mara Gorman of Moms Demand Action noted, however, that Democrats control the House 26-15, and a gun permit law is part of the state party’s platform.

Gorman pointed out that 13 other states, including Delaware neighbors New Jersey and Maryland, have such a requirement.

“We do know that handguns are a source of the majority of gun deaths in Delaware,’’ Gorman said. “This would help prevent suicides, not to mention the kind of shootings that we see in Wilmington,” she said.