While Delaware appears to be moving forward with new restrictions on firearms controls, federal lawmakers can’t come to any agreement. One-wide ranging package of reforms that passed the U.S. House on Wednesday does not have enough support in the U.S. Senate.

Traci Murphy, who heads the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, said “support has been building” statewide over several years for measures such as banning assault-style weapons, raising the purchase age to 21 and limiting magazine size.

“Delaware is uniquely positioned to kind of meet this moment of national urgency, because we are still in session and we have the position to take big, bold steps right now, which I think is really critical,’’ Murphy said this week.

Mara Gorman of the Moms Demand Action chapter in Delaware agreed. Her members held a rally outside Legislative Hall on Wednesday, and testified before a House committee considering whether to ban assault-style weapons and raise the age to buy or have firearms.

“The bottom line is that all of these bills in this historic package, they’re all going to make us safer. They’re all things that Delawareans want.”

During an event in late May, Gorman said, “I lost count of how many people came up to me and said, You really got to do something. You really got to change what kind of weapons are available in our state? And really, really fix that problem.’”

That sentiment isn’t universal, however. Vocal opponents such as the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association and the 23,000-member Facebook group Delaware Gun Rights have mobilized to fight the legislative effort.

The sportsmen’s group posted an update Thursday on the status of each of the four bills that have been introduced.

“How close are we to losing our constitutional rights to keep and bear arms?” the Facebook post said. “Keep calling and emailing your legislators and tell them to oppose these bills!”

Mitch Denham, president of Delaware Gun Rights, said lawmakers should focus more on increasing school safety than taking away the Second Amendment rights.

“It’s a knee-jerk reaction to the events of Uvalde,’’ Denham said. “They want to do something to prevent this from happening in Delaware.

“I get where they’re coming from. I just don’t agree with how they’re going about it. Nobody wants to see this sort of stuff happen. You know, the gun community doesn’t like when this happens either.”

Denham said he’s resigned to the likelihood that the bills will pass, but said they will be challenged in court.

“The makeup of the House and the Senate being what it is in and this being an agenda from the governor and ultimately from the president as well. I think it will go through,’’ Denham said.

“I don’t think they’re considering all the ramifications of it. I don’t think they are considering the legality of it. And I don’t think that they’re considering the amount of money that it’s going to cost the state to litigate this when we take it to court.”

Denham pointed out that the Delaware Constitution is more expansive than the U.S. Constitution on gun rights, giving people “the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of self, family, home and State, and for hunting and recreational use.”

He said the bill raising the age to buy or have most firearms to 21 infringes on the right of an 18-year-old person to defend his home. He said some of the weapons that would be banned are primarily used by hunters.

“The [state] constitution says I have the right to keep and bear them for hunting. So that’s a concern,’’ Denham said.