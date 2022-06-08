The prime sponsor, Democrat Ed Osienski, had urged fellow lawmakers to stick with their original votes and follow the will of Delawareans by overriding Carney, who leaves office in January 2025 after his second term ends.

“We need legalization,’’ Osienski said on the House floor moments before the roll call vote. “So I beg of my colleagues not to wait until 2025 to do this.”

The bottom line, he said in his brief remarks, was that “we need to fix this problem instead of just denying the freedom and the liberty of Delawareans to be able to purchase this product.”

But his words and pleas fell on some deaf ears on a day when advocates for legalization rallied outside Legislative Hall and lobbied inside the building in the hours before the vote.

Afterward, Osienski expressed his disappointment but added, “I feel good that I was working for Delawareans.”

The last time Delaware lawmakers overrode a veto was in 1977, after then-Gov. Pete du Pont had vetoed the state budget.

Carney could not be reached afterward, but spokeswoman Emily David said the governor “thanks the House for today’s vote and respects the role of the General Assembly and all of its members in this process. He looks forward to working with them on the important issues that remain this session.”