For years, Gov. John Carney has expressed his opposition to the effort to legalize recreational marijuana, but he’s never officially answered the question of whether he would veto a legalization bill if it crossed his desk.

It’s a question he must answer now.

In a 13-7 vote, the Delaware Senate gave final approval to legalized, recreational marijuana in a Thursday afternoon vote. The House approved the same bill just a week ago.

In an emailed statement to WHYY News following the Senate vote, Carney’s Director of Communications Emily David Hershman said, “We’ll review the bill, but the Governor’s position hasn’t changed.”