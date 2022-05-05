Rep. Ed Osienski, the lead House sponsor, predicts the bill will pass the Senate, where five of the 21 members are already are co-sponsors and Democrats control the chamber by a 14-7 margin. Only 11 votes are needed in the Senate.

The support of House Republicans Mike Ramone, Jeff Spiegelman and Mike Smith surprised and pleased Zoë Patchell of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network.

“We just got three Republicans,’’ Patchell gushed minutes after witnessing the vote from the House gallery.

That’s critical in the numbers game, she noted. Should Gov. John Carney opposes legalization and should he veto the bill, the 26 yes votes in the House are one more than needed to override a veto.

“Today’s outcome has been a very long time in the making,’’ Patchell said. “I mean, this is an absolutely historic day for Delaware that we finally took one step forward toward restoring the rights and freedoms for otherwise law-abiding adults who possess cannabis, which is conduct that’s now legal in 18 states and D.C.”

Carney’s office did not respond to a request Thursday for comment on the legalization measure. He has been a steadfast opponent of legalization efforts.

Osienski summarized what the bill does in a brief address to House colleagues before the vote.

“This bill ends over 50 years of prohibition and criminalization in Delaware,’’ he said, “and allows adults over the age of 21 to legally possess, consume and freely share under one ounce of marijuana for personal use.”

After the vote, as many in the chamber clapped and chortled, Ramone quipped that maybe some samples had made their way into Legislative Hall.

Companion bill would create tax, regulatory structure

The legalization measure is a companion piece to another bill that would create a tax and regulatory structure for vendors to grow and sell weed. A vote on that piece is expected in the coming weeks.

That bill has cleared a House committee but no vote has been scheduled yet. That bill requires a three-fifths majority because it includes a 15% tax on all sales for recreational use. Medical marijuana would not be taxed.

Legalization and regulation had been bundled together in the same bill for the last six years. The latest effort to pass them in one bill failed by two votes in the House in March.

So Osienski, a Newark-area Democrat, split the bill into two measures.