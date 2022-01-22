So, in his view, and that of 27 other Democratic co-sponsors in the 62-member General Assembly, it’s about time that anyone 21 and older should be able to go to a licensed store and buy up to an ounce of weed to smoke or ingest in gummy or tablet form.

Sales would be taxed at 15% and home growing would not be permitted under the bill.

Osienski and other advocates note that marijuana is now legal in 18 states, including neighboring New Jersey, though the two other border states — Pennsylvania and Maryland — have not approved it.

Osienski says changes made to his bill since last year could finally get it over the hurdle. The key change is the removal of a provision that provided taxpayer-funded assistance to help prospective vendors or growers who have been arrested previously on pot charges.

That provision last year triggered the necessity of a three-quarters majority vote in both the House and Senate. Realizing that such a threshold was likely too high, Osienski never put it up for a vote.

“So we knew we had to yank that portion out, which we did,” Osienski said. “There won’t be financing in this bill to give to business applicants.”

Now that the provision is gone, the bill only needs a three-fifths vote, or 60%. That’s critical in the numbers game, and a legislature where Democrats have such a majority in both chambers and no Republicans have yet voiced support.

Democrats control the House 26-15 (63%) and the Senate 14-7 (67%).

Yet not every Democrat is a supporter, including House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, a former state trooper who represents the Rehoboth Beach area. So Osienski knows he can’t afford to lose another Democratic vote if he can’t muster any support from GOP members.

Republican leaders in both the House and Senate would not discuss the latest bill this week.

Legalization ‘movement is growing’

Osienski said he’s committed to bringing the measure up for a vote before the legislative session ends June 30.

“As this movement is growing and my colleagues see more and more states moving in this direction, I always think that’s improving our chances of getting this legislation passed,’’ he said.