According to the court’s opinion, the articles “discuss an ‘intelligence report’ from a ‘well-placed Western intelligence source’ with information that Page met with senior Russian officials and discussed potential benefits to Russia if Donald Trump won the presidential election.”

In writing the majority opinion, Chief Justice Collins Seitz ruled that the articles fell under “fair reporting privilege” and that Oath “was protected” under the federal Communications Decency Act.

The ruling also found that since Page did not appeal a lower court’s ruling, which found the articles in question were “substantially true,” his case did not hold water:

“The Isikoff Article describes a federal investigation into a report about Page — an investigation that existed and was being pursued by the FBI. At a minimum, the article is substantially true, and as such, Page did not state a claim for defamation based on that article. Page also fails to state a claim for defamation with respect to the remaining articles. At oral argument, Page conceded that if the Isikoff Article is not defamatory, he loses on his remaining claims.”

Justice Karen Valihura dissented from the court’s opinion, saying she disagreed with the majority that the “fair report privilege” applies to this case. “I also disagree with the majority that the Isikoff article was substantially true,” she wrote in her dissenting opinion.

In a separate ruling related to the case, justices ruled in favor of one-time Trump lawyer Lin Wood, who tried to join Page’s legal team as an out-of-state guest attorney.

In December, the state’s high court heard oral arguments over Wood’s claims that he was wrongly denied what’s called pro hoc vice, a Latin phrase meaning “for this occasion.” That allows an out-of-state lawyer to be added to a case, even if they’re not licensed to practice in that state.

The Supreme Court determined a lower court wrongly kept Wood from joining Page’s team.