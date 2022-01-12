The cameras will be turned on Monday, Jan. 17. For the first month, only warnings will be issued. After that, tickets will start at $20, and a dollar-per-mile driven over the speed limit will be added to that.

For example, a driver caught going 13 miles over the 45 mph speed limit in the work zone would be fined $20 plus an additional $13. The total fine would cost $74.50 when adding in other fees charged under state law.

Last June, lawmakers gave one-time authority for speed cameras to be used just in the I-95 work zone and only until the project is completed. After that, DelDOT will report back to the General Assembly about how it worked. The project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023.

“We basically need to put a report together summarizing the entirety of the program, how many violations were issued, were there any problems, things like that, before we really consider expanding this to either just other work zones around the state, or using it more broadly,” McLeod said.

State lawmakers would need to pass legislation to expand the program after the construction project is finished.