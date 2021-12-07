Drivers through Wilmington have been squished down to one lane in some parts since February when work on the massive “Restore the Corridor” project started.

That work to overhaul four miles of the interstate surface and repair 19 bridges started last fall. In February, northbound traffic was diverted onto the southbound side of the highway. Since then, drivers in both directions have squeezed through narrow lanes divided by concrete barriers.

“I know it may feel like we’ve just gotten used to this traffic pattern that we’ve been in since late February, and now we’re we’re going to switch things up once again,” said DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod. “That means that we’re making progress. Thankfully, weather has been on our side and we continue to see this project move along very quickly, which is what we all want.”

That progress hasn’t been without headaches though.

“Crashes increased approximately 30% between March and May compared to pre-pandemic years when the ‘phase one’ traffic pattern was implemented,” said design consultant Neil Leary, of Baltimore-based Whitman, Requardt & Associates. “However, the frequency has steadily reduced as motorists have adjusted to the ‘phase one’ traffic pattern, even as traffic volumes have continued to increase.”

He said most of those crashes were the result of speeding through the work zone.