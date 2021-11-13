Trump attorney Lin Wood challenges ejection from Delaware court

Following the Jan. 6 attack, Wood’s out-of-state legal accommodation was denied by Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz. His ruling pointed to Wood’s activities in courts in other states as a “toxic stew of mendacity, prevarication, and surprising incompetence.”

Karsnitz’s ruling also pointed to tweets Wood posted or shared that called for the arrest and execution of then-Vice President Mike Pence. “No doubt these tweets, and many other things, incited these riots,” the judge wrote.

Karsnitz would go on to say that his ruling wasn’t based on those tweets or his involvement in the events of Jan. 6. Instead, he ruled that it would be “inappropriate and inadvisable” to allow him to work in Delaware based on his role in federal litigation in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan contesting the 2020 presidential election.

A Michigan judge called Wood’s effort to decertify that state’s election results alongside fellow Trump attorney Sidney Powell “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.” Wood was among nine attorneys penalized by a federal Judge Linda Parker for what she called “historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”

Delaware lawyer Ron Poliquin appeared before the state Supreme Court this week, to appeal Wood’s rejection.

Even though Karsnitz said the activity related to Jan. 6 wasn’t part of his decision-making process in Wood’s access to court in Delaware being revoked, Poliquin argued Wood’s actions outside of Delaware should not have even been mentioned.

“At the time of revocation, Mr. Woods was not under investigation for any such misconduct,” Poliquin said. “The right for a litigant to choose its own counsel is paramount and should only be infringed in very few situations.”

Poliquin also claimed Woods was denied an opportunity for a fair hearing after the court’s ruling was issued.

“What did the trial court do? It cancels a scheduled hearing, issues a decision not only finding Mr. Wood in violation of its rules of professional conduct, but also holds Mr. Wood partially responsible for the horrible events of January 6, 2021, in our nation’s capital, without giving Mr. Wood any opportunity to respond.”

Poliquin claimed the Delaware court decision could affect Wood’s future job prospects. “Mr. Wood is routinely admitted as outside counsel in other states. A decision like this affects those admissions,” he said.