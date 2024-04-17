This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Pennsylvania wedding band is suing country singer and rapper Jelly Roll, claiming trademark infringement.

Jellyroll, the band, is based out of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. They have been performing at weddings and big events, like the Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate, for years.

Jelly Roll, the singer, won New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards last year.

The Tennessee native is known for his hits “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor”.

The local band claims that ever since the singer rose to fame, Google searches for Jellyroll are now flooded with references to the singer.

The lawsuit claims it creates confusion in the marketplace.