Delaware Gov. John Carney to deliver State of the State address

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at record levels, though beginning to subside, expect Gov. John Carney’s State of the State address to focus heavily on the state’s efforts to keep lowering those numbers.

State lawmakers will gather in Dover at 2 p.m. to hear Carney’s legislative priorities in a joint session of the General Assembly. Lawmakers are doing most of their work in virtual meetings to start this year’s session. They only meet in person on Thursdays to debate and vote on legislation.