Delaware Gov. John Carney to deliver State of the State address

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at record levels, though beginning to subside, expect Gov. John Carney’s State of the State address to focus heavily on the state’s efforts to keep lowering those numbers.

State lawmakers will gather in Dover at 2 p.m. to hear Carney’s legislative priorities in a joint session of the General Assembly. Lawmakers are doing most of their work in virtual meetings to start this year’s session. They only meet in person on Thursdays to debate and vote on legislation.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

This marks the third year lawmakers have had to adjust their work due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Carney pointed to signs that COVID case numbers in Delaware had started declining from record highs, but said the state is “not out of the woods” just yet.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Cris Barrish

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate