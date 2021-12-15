Nearly 400 new jobs could be coming to Wilmington over the next three years as Investor Cash Management moves its headquarters to the city and plans a major hiring spree.

The company currently employs just 30 people, but with its new HQ and customer service center opening in Wilmington, ICM founder and CEO Fred P. Phillips IV says he plans to grow its workforce tenfold.

Phillips said the Chicago-based company looked at locations in Florida, Texas, and Connecticut, but decided Delaware was the right destination.

“We have no doubt whatsoever — intending no disrespect to others — that this is the right place for us,” he said. “We’re just, again, exceptionally grateful for the efforts on our behalf.”

The company received a $3.8 million grant from the state’s Council on Development Finance and another $461,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. That grant money is partially dependent on creating a certain number of jobs. ICM will spend up to $15 million on constructing its new facility in Wilmington.

The company links cash management accounts to investments for customers, combining the functions of traditional banking and investing through a digital platform. ICM has already been working in Delaware since September, through a partnership with Delaware State University to offer services to students, faculty, and staff.