While much of the plan’s details are still to be worked out, it includes a common curriculum for all Wilmington schools, as well as longer school days and extended school year. Health centers and counseling services would also be expanded.

The WLC proposal was based in large part on a similar cooperative implemented in Springfield, Massachusetts. State education leaders visited Springfield to see the plan in action.

“We interviewed teachers, staff. We saw what was happening in classrooms and we just thought it was a model that could be effective here for the children of our city,” said Jim Simmons, Chief Equity Officer at the Delaware Department of Education.

Simmons said because more than 80% of some Wilmington districts’ schools are outside the city, district leaders are sometimes more focused on those suburban schools. Forming a cooperative group to help manage city schools could refocus attention where it’s needed.

“This is not a takeover model. This is a collaboration and a partnership,” Simmons said. “We’re asking you to volunteer to be a coalition of the willing, to participate with us in a collaboration to improve outcomes for schools and students in the city of Wilmington.”

Some school board members have questioned the plan and sought more detail on how it would work.

Red Clay board member Kecia Nesmith said what the schools really need is increased support for mental health for students at city schools.

“A lot of the [teacher] turnover has to do with burnout and trauma from daily interactions with students who are experiencing trauma and poverty,” Nesmith said. “If we’re going to do something innovative and creative to ensure the success of all students, then we must almost double that staff in order to make sure that this status quo is changed.”

Another board member, Adriana Bohm, questioned who would make decisions on what’s being taught across the districts’ schools.

“What is the curriculum? Who chooses it? Who teaches it? And what type of qualifications, expertise and knowledge of the community would people need to possess in order to teach that curriculum?” she said.

Carney said those decisions would be made locally by the districts or covered in a memorandum of understanding the participating districts would need to approve to from the cooperative.

The state would pay for new curriculum and professional development to go along with the new materials. Other additional staffing costs could also be picked up by the state depending on the agreement details.