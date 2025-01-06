From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Anybody riding through the industrial and retail wasteland of Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington over the past two years couldn’t help but notice the impressive structure rising off the bedraggled strip.

First, there was a sprawling mound of dirt and construction equipment, then a mass of rust-colored ironwork. Workers next covered the long two-story building that’s attached to EastSide Charter School with a swath of blue insulation wrap.

What stands now is a sleek, gleaming 41,000-square-foot brick and glass facility that will serve as the state’s first educational STEM Hub.

The $27 million center aims to give EastSide students a leg up in STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — as a major pillar in the monumental effort to resurrect the impoverished Riverside area on the city’s northeastern edge.

The 10-year-plus reclamation project in the once-thriving area, which also includes 700 new homes in place of rundown public housing units, and new teen and community centers, was the subject of a WHYY News documentary that debuted in October.

EastSide students can start using the STEM Hub this week when they return to classes after the holiday break. The curriculum offerings are unprecedented for a Delaware K-8 school. There will be courses in engineering, robotics, coding, chemistry, biology, gaming, 3D printing, renewable energy and other STEM-related subjects, including one sponsored by NASA.

EastSide students will take classes there, and after school the Wilmington Library will oversee programs that will be available to anyone, regardless of where they live, for free.

“You can walk off the street from anywhere in the state of Delaware and engage in a career in STEM with nonprofits of Fortune 500 corporations,” says EastSide Charter CEO Aaron Bass.

Bass, who gave WHYY News a tour of the center Friday in advance of its opening, says the center will transform student’s lives by providing opportunities they previously could only dream of in their K-8 school. He said the residents of Delaware who use the facility will also help revitalize the area while exposing more people to the work of REACH Riverside, the group overseeing the area’s revitalization.

Bass took the lead in raising the money for the STEM Hub from corporate, philanthropic and government funds. The building bears the name of the Wilmington-based Chemours chemical company, which donated $4 million. Bass said $2 million more is needed to reach $27 million.