Bunting’s remark referred to figuring out how to proceed when Carney shut school doors in March 2019 because of COVID-19, but the sentiment could also sum up how she tried to respond to an array of matters affecting education.

She also was a constant presence at schools up and down Delaware.

“I’m looking at what’s happening in their classrooms, and seeing their campuses, and understanding what they’re trying to achieve as a district school and listening,’’ she said.

“I gained a lot of information. I get the insights and I can feel what’s happening. I can see the light in the eyes of those students.”

Carney said Bunting “has spent a lifetime dedicated to public education in Delaware, and the people of our state have been lucky to have her at the helm. No one has made a bigger impact than Susan on preparing the next generation of Delaware educators and helping them grow into effective teacher-leaders.”

Carney noted Bunting’s “tireless dedication to Delaware’s students, especially those most in need.”

Focusing on ‘the Wilmington part of the equation’

One major priority for Bunting and Carney has been improving schools in Wilmington, where many with high percentages Black, Latino and low-income students have fewer than 1 in 5 who receive scores of proficient in math and English on the standardized tests required for some grades.

Focusing on education in Delaware’s biggest city was a major shift for Bunting, who had worked since 1977 more than 100 miles to the south in the Indian River district of more rural Sussex County, serving as superintendent for a decade before ascending to the state post.

Bunting and the governor responded by working with the Christina district to close and repurpose three of its city elementary schools and expand two junior highs into buildings for grades K-8. The state allocated $50 million to replace the nearly century-old Bancroft School on the city’s East Side, and renovate two others.

In addition, many of the city schools qualified for so-called Opportunity Grants to benefit low-income students and those learning English. And last year the state also settled a lawsuit from the ACLU and NAACP that accused the state and its antiquated funding system of disproportionately impacting low-income, Black and Latino students.

“The Wilmington part of the equation is one that we have always been concerned about,’’ Bunting said, emphasizing that state and district leaders are focused on putting more resources in city schools that “qualify for that extra support and improvement” and that her successor will now lead the discussion about the best way to rebuild Bancroft.

She called the Opportunity Grants “near and dear to my heart’’ and pointed out that the fund, which started at $1 million in 2017, will grow to $60 million a year by 2025.

“This money must be invested in furthering academic success,’’ she said. “There’s a part of the opportunity funding that has to do with mental health and would provide money for social workers, psychologists, the types of people that could be working on the social and emotional parts.”

Atnre Alleyne, who heads the TeenSHARP extracurricular nonprofit that prepares students of color — many from Wilmington — for top colleges, was the Dept. of Ed’s director of talent management before Bunting took over the agency.

Alleyne credited Bunting being accessible and “supporting districts around equity, racial justice, and inclusion. A lot of us are grateful for her leadership on that front.”

Whether the Bunting/Carney administration’s efforts in Wilmington will pay off with students who are better prepared for college or the workforce remains to be seen, Alleyne says.

“They put a lot of resources there and many are grateful for additional resources, additional focus. And so I think there’s a lot of positives when she looks back at her legacy.”

But “for us on the ground, there’s still a lot of urgency around’’ whether the dollars are going where the need is greatest and are districts and schools being held accountable for how they are spent. “Are they going to lead to the kind of changes” that are vital to the success of Wilmington students?

While Bunting stressed that the department’s role under Carney was to be a support agency for Delaware districts and roughly two dozen charter schools, Alleyne said he and other advocates often wished for a more forceful centralized message from the state agency.

“Especially as we think about now, as the pandemic is going into multiple years and we need to look at learning loss and other challenges that have happened, there have been times when just a stronger voice on accountability was warranted,’’ Alleyne said.

‘We just did it’ when pandemic hit. ‘It’s what educators do’