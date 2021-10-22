New Delaware law to pay all college costs for ex-foster kids a ‘game changer’

Daykia McKnight lived in foster care from age 14 to 18, but once she aged out of Delaware’s child protection system, she was on her own.

But McKnight was resourceful. After getting accepted into the University of Delaware, she cobbled together scholarships and grants, and worked year round to help pay for housing, meals and transportation, all while playing on the college rugby team.

“Yeah, it was a struggle,’’ McKnight told WHYY News this week after Gov. John Carney signed into a law an initiative that clears the financial path for other former foster kids who want to attend college.

The new statute will require Delaware’s three publicly supported institutions of higher learning — the University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and Delaware Technical Community College — to waive all tuition and fees, including room, board and books, for former foster kids who are full-time students.

The schools will cover any costs not paid through scholarships or financial aid programs, even during winter, spring and summer breaks. The program will be effective for the spring 2022 semester and is available to current students and any student under age 27 who spent a year in Delaware’s foster care system as a teen.