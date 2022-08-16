A Philly area nonprofit is filling free backpacks with school supplies for students in need

An assembly line of volunteers spent Tuesday filling backpacks at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

At least 200 backpacks were loaded up with supplies for kids in foster care as they prepare to head back to school.

Foster Angels on Earth co-founder and President Patti Hartman said her team hopes to help alleviate some of the stress foster kids face this time of year, explaining that a fresh backpack could help deflect unwanted attention.

“They get issued a state bag, which is commonly known as the welfare bag among their peers,” Hartman said. “So this will help bridge the gap amongst their peers and feel a little more normal and fit in a little better instead of having the stigma of a welfare bag.”