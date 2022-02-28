Masks no longer required in Delaware schools starting Wednesday

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. We’re all still trying to figure out how to live with it. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors?

Delaware’s school mask mandate will end starting with Wednesday’s classes instead of a month from now, Gov. John Carney announced Monday, citing the state’s dramatic drop in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about where we’re headed,” Carney said, adding that “we are clearly moving into a new phase of this pandemic.”

Carney stressed that “Delawareans who want to continue wearing a mask – including children in our schools – should be supported and encouraged to do so, even as we move into this new phase.” He’ll also continue to encourage all eligible Delawareans to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Sunday, the weekly average of new daily cases was 111, down 97% from 3,423 on Jan. 12. The number of residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday was 81. That’s 89% below the 759 getting inpatient care on Jan. 12.

The mask mandate in K-12 schools, school buses, and child care facilities has been in effect for the entire academic year, but when cases began dropping significantly in early February, Carney decided to end it at midnight on March 31.

Now, with cases at the lowest rate since Aug. 1, the mandate will expire Tuesday at 6 p.m.