Hospitalizations have also been on a downward slope over the last five days, after reaching 759 on Thursday. The patient count reported Tuesday was 683 — a 10% drop. That’s still far above the previous record, also a year ago, of 474 getting inpatient care.

The situation had grown so dire last week that most of the state hospitals declared that for the first time they were moving to “crisis” care because patients with the coronavirus had so overwhelmed their systems that they could no longer provide “normal standards” of care.

The situation led Carney to finally heed the advice of hospital leaders, which he had resisted for days as the surge intensified, to reinstate an indoor mask mandate last Tuesday. Visits to several Wilmington area businesses last week found that residents were mostly but not absolutely complying with the order in stores, gyms, take-out and sit-down restaurants, among other establishments.

Carney acknowledged that it’s too early to know if the mandate is partly responsible for the declining numbers but said it should help stem the community spread.

Public health director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the most recent sampling in late December showed that 93% of the variants detected in sampling were the highly transmissible omicron, even though studies have suggested it’s less harmful than the delta variant.

She also echoed Carney’s semi-hopeful view, but was by no means ready to declare that Delaware’s worst surge of the pandemic is over.

“Our case rates and our hospital rates remain extremely high, and so this is definitely not the time to let our guard down with omicron,’’ Rattay said. “And also there is more we need to do in preparation for future variants.”

Carney also highlighted a new collaboration with the Biden administration — a drive-thru testing site at the Delaware City Division of Motor Vehicles center.