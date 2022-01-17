Many see Delaware’s latest mask mandate as a way ‘to get out of this hole’

But Brady says she noticed an instantaneous change Tuesday morning, when Carney’s reinstituted indoor mask mandate went into effect. She says it’s about time people no longer had the option to go maskless into a grocery store, pharmacy, gym, restaurant or salon.

“It was absolutely necessary because if we ever want to get out of this hole that we’re in, people have got to do what we need to do. And if wearing a mask is what we need to do, then that’s what we need to do.”

Visits to multiple businesses in New Castle County this week found extremely high, if not absolute, levels of compliance at several establishments, including a Dollar Tree, Trader Joe’s, YMCA, pharmacy, supermarket, liquor store and a take-out eatery.

Brady spoke while picking up lunch at Honeybee Kitchen and Market in Wilmington’s Trolley Square. It’s a space where owner Karen Igou has long had this rule: No mask, No entry, No Exceptions. And you better cover your nose too.

Igou’s policy stayed in place even after Carney lifted his previous masking order in late May. Her stance hasn’t always endeared her to customers.

“We’ve definitely had a little bit of pushback,’’ Igou said. “I’ve definitely been cursed at. Yelled at. Had a mask thrown at me once, but I’ve gotten real good at showing people the door.”

Igou said she believes businesses have had the responsibility to protect employees and patrons alike but can’t disagree with Carney’s decision to make it mandatory, certainly during the worst surge of the coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, 759 people were hospitalized, 60% above the previous peak a year ago.

The current daily case count over the last week is 3,300. That’s an astronomical 280% higher than the old record last January. The daily count surpassed the old mark of 846 on Christmas Eve and has been accelerating rapidly each day since.

Consider that in March 2021, soon after Delaware had its first infection, Carney estimated that the state could have 3,000 total cases by the time the virus dissipated. The total is now 218,500 — more than 1 in 5 residents.

“It ain’t looking good,’’ Igou said. “So yeah, I guess it’s a good thing now that we have to do that, although it is hard on the businesses.”

‘We should have never pulled away from it’

The governor kept the indoor mandate for schools and government buildings in place when the previous order was lifted. He acknowledged this week that he had been reluctant to mandate masks even though hospital leaders urged him to do so as their facilities exceeded capacity in recent weeks.

He also said he doesn’t plan to keep it “one day longer” than he deems necessary. Although he didn’t implement stronger steps such as restricting indoor gatherings or closing business, as he had done earlier in the pandemic, the governor said he’s already hearing complaints from the business community.

Pamela Ward, an emergency medical technician from Kent County, was in Trolley Square to take her son to a medical appointment. She thinks Carney should have never lifted the mandate.

“I think we need it. I think we should have never pulled away from it,’’ Ward said. “I’m tired of them, but I want life to go back to normal, and I think the mask has helped keep the virus under control.”